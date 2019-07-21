News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland u-19s secure spot in Euro semi-finals with won over Czech Republic

Barry Coffey of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the 2019 UEFA U19 European Championship Finals group B match between Republic of Ireland and Czech Republic at the FFA Academy Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 10:26 PM

The Republic of Ireland under-19s are preparing for their first European Championship semi-final in eight years.

The Boys in Green beat the Czech Republic 2-1 last night in Armenia, with the winning goal coming from Tipperary native Barry Coffey.

They meet the reigning European Champions Portugal on Wednesday.

