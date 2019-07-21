Ireland u-19s secure spot in Euro semi-finals with won over Czech Republic

The Republic of Ireland under-19s are preparing for their first European Championship semi-final in eight years.

The Boys in Green beat the Czech Republic 2-1 last night in Armenia, with the winning goal coming from Tipperary native Barry Coffey.

They meet the reigning European Champions Portugal on Wednesday.

Republic of Ireland manager Tom Mohan is "full of pride" after watching his team win to make the last four at the U19 European Championships. #U19EURO pic.twitter.com/vNmV8BmHEO — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 21, 2019