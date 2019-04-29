NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ireland U-17s suffer blow after Troy Parrott stretchered off four days before European Championships

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 29, 2019 - 10:07 PM

Any lingering hopes that Troy Parrott could play for the Republic of Ireland in the Under-17 European Championships could have disappeared tonight.

The striker was stretchered off in the second half of Tottenham U-23's 3-1 win over Derby.

Ireland boss Colin O'Brien named his squad today, but with a space left open for Parrott pending further discussions with Spurs.

An FAI statement said: "A decision will be made on the final player to complete the squad with O’Brien still in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the possibility of playmaker Troy Parrott being involved."

Ireland's Under-17 Championships start with a game against Greece in Tallaght Stadium on Friday.

