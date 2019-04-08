Ireland striker James Collins named League One player of the season

Republic of Ireland striker James Collins has been named the League One player of the season at the EFL awards.

Collins edged out fellow Ireland international Aiden McGeady and John Marquis for the award.

He has found the net 22 times for Luton this year and is the top scorer in the English third-flight.

"Obviously this is a really proud moment for me personally, it's been a great season so far both personally and for the team," said Collins on efl.com.

"Massive credit to everyone at the club for the amazing run we've been on, it's given us confidence and to win this tonight really tops it off for me. I'm delighted."

Meanwhile, Norwich striker Teemu Pukki was named Sky Bet Championship player of the season.

The Finland international, who joined the Canaries on a free transfer last summer, leads the division's scoring charts with 26 goals this term.

Two of them came in Saturday's 4-0 win over QPR, a result which helped leave Daniel Farke's in-form side seven points clear at the top of the table and on course for the Premier League.

Pukki said: "It's an honour to win this award, I'm really happy for the recognition.

"I have really enjoyed this season so far in what is a fantastic league, but we know there are still many big games to come. There are many great players here tonight, so it's special to win this award."

Pukki was also named in the Championship team of the season, alongside club-mates Jamal Lewis and Max Aarons, as well as the two players also shortlisted for the division's player of the year award - Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp and Birmingham forward Che Adams.

Defender Aarons, 19, was named the young player of the season.

The teenager said: "I'm delighted, I couldn't ask for more. We've got our eyes on promotion but it's great to get this accolade.

"Credit to all of the staff and players at the club, I couldn't have won this without them, there's a great belief in the team and we're ready for the end of the season now."

Tranmere forward James Norwood won the League Two award.

Chris Wilder, whose Sheffield United side are second in the Championship, was named EFL manager of the season.

Ruben Neves, now playing in the Premier League with Wolves, won the goal of the year award for his stunning long-range volley against Derby last April.