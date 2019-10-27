News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ireland striker Aaron Connolly adamant VAR penalty awarded against Everton was justified

Ireland striker Aaron Connolly adamant VAR penalty awarded against Everton was justified
By Press Association
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 10:48 PM

Brighton forward Aaron Connolly insists there can be no complaints about the first Premier League penalty awarded on the advice of VAR.

Connolly made a contentious piece of history during Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Everton when a review at Stockley Park deemed he was fouled in the box by Toffees defender Michael Keane.

Referee Andrew Madley initially showed little interest in the innocuous-looking incident but pointed to the spot after consulting video assistant referee Lee Mason.

Many pundits and former players criticised the decision, but Republic of Ireland international Connolly was adamant it was correct.

“It’s a penalty. He’s trod down on my foot. He’s probably not looking at me but I think it’s a penalty and VAR thought that too,” said the 19-year-old.

“If he didn’t tread down on me I’d have got on to the ball at least, so he’s taken that chance.

“I just said to him (the referee), I think it’s a penalty. Contact in the box, it’s a penalty – whether he meant to do it or not.”

Seagulls striker Neal Maupay converted the controversial 80th-minute spot-kick before a stoppage-time own goal from Lucas Digne gifted the hosts victory.

Everton boss Marco Silva complained about the inconsistency of VAR and felt aggrieved that his side, who led 2-1 after Dominic Calvert-Lewin and an Adam Webster own goal overturned Pascal Gross’ free-kick opener, were not given a penalty for Martin Montoya’s tug on Richarlison.

A series of strong spot-kick claims have been previously waved away in the top flight this season, with VAR placing a high threshold on when it intervenes.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was among those to question the verdict of VAR at the Amex Stadium.

“VAR hasn’t given a penalty this season, finally gives one to Brighton for next to nothing,” tweeted Lineker.

“The bar that has been at pole vault heights has descended to limbo dancing levels.”

READ MORE

Liverpool fightback no surprise for confident Klopp

More on this topic

Liverpool fightback no surprise for confident KloppLiverpool fightback no surprise for confident Klopp

Solskjaer claims VAR incorrectly awarded Manchester United a penalty at NorwichSolskjaer claims VAR incorrectly awarded Manchester United a penalty at Norwich

Emery refuses to defend Arsenal captain Xhaka after reaction to fans over switchEmery refuses to defend Arsenal captain Xhaka after reaction to fans over switch

Man Utd end wait for Premier League away win despite Tim Krul’s penalty heroicsMan Utd end wait for Premier League away win despite Tim Krul’s penalty heroics


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Aaron ConnollyBrightonEvertonVARPremier LeagueTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Solskjaer claims VAR incorrectly awarded Manchester United a penalty at NorwichSolskjaer claims VAR incorrectly awarded Manchester United a penalty at Norwich

Emery refuses to defend Arsenal captain Xhaka after reaction to fans over switchEmery refuses to defend Arsenal captain Xhaka after reaction to fans over switch

Man Utd end wait for Premier League away win despite Tim Krul’s penalty heroicsMan Utd end wait for Premier League away win despite Tim Krul’s penalty heroics

Glanmire rebound to stun cup holders LiffeyGlanmire rebound to stun cup holders Liffey


Lifestyle

Kurt Elling, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Mica Paris, and a live orchestral rendition of Dr Dre’s classic hip-hop album 2001 were some of the highlights of the 42nd Guinness Cork Jazz Festival over the weekend.Swing, strings and hip-hop in nod to legends at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

A tear-inducing tribute to the human trafficking victims was among the highlights of Sinead O'Connor's magnificent gig in Cork, writes Aine Bonner.Review: Tear-inducing tribute to trafficking victims among highlights of Sinead O'Connor gig

Fake news appears to be all the rage these days.Sky Matters: We don't need fancy equipment to enjoy the sky's beauty

School was a bit different for me because when I was in school I was playing international cricket and I was trying to juggle school work and sport and then I played hockey too.School Daze: 'Don't be afraid of working hard' - Elena Tice

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »