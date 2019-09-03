News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland start Euro 2021 campaign with 2-0 win over Montenegro

By Denise O’Donoghue
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 10:07 PM

Ireland 2 - 0 Montenegro

The Republic of Ireland women's team are off to a winning start with a 2-0 defeat of Montenegro in their Euro 2021 qualifier.

Tyler Toland scored her first goal for Ireland and the first goal of the game in the first half. The 18-year-old from Donegal's shot hit the post from 25 yards and went in in the sixth minute.

Captain Katie McCabe scored Ireland's second goal in the 68th minute from the penalty spot.

Toland, who was named player of the match, said the team are taking it "one game at a time".

"We got the three points tonight and now we're all focused on Ukraine so we'll do our best to get the three points over there too," she told RTÉ after the game.

The match was played in front of a 3,423-strong crowd at Tallaght Stadium this evening, including President Michael D Higgins and Ireland senior boss Mick McCarthy.

Ireland's next game is in Tallaght next month where they will take on Ukraine, who today lost 8-0 to group leaders Germany.

The FAI are expected to appoint a full-time successor to previous manager Colin bell before that game, with current caretaker Tom o'Connor and ireland U-19 boss Dave Connell front-runners.

