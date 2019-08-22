News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ireland star Robinson set for Blades return

Ireland star Robinson set for Blades return
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 10:10 PM

By Sean Taylor

Ireland international striker Callum Robinson will be fit for Sheffield United’s clash with Leicester tomorrow (3pm Bramall Lane). Robinson came off injured against Crystal Palace but is recovered, according to Blades boss Chris Wilder.

“Callum has trained all week,” Wilder confirmed.

This is positive news for Mick McCarthy, as Ireland face Switzerland in a Euro qualifier at Lansdowne Road on September 5. The Blades have made a solid start to life back in the Premier League, drawing at Bournemouth and then defeating Palace 1-0.

Wilder said Ravel Morrison is ready to make his first Premier League appearance in five years. The former Manchester United trainee is back in the English top-flight after signing a 12-month deal with the Blades this summer, following spells in Italy, Mexico, and Sweden.

Morrison has yet to appear for Wilder’s team in the opening two matches, not even making the bench, but did play in a behind-closed-doors game against his former club United this week.

The 26-year-old forward, who can also play in midfield, will hope to be involved against Leicester at Bramall Lanetomorrow but if he is not then will likely play against Blackburn in the Carabao Cup on August 27.

“He’s ready. He’s been in both squads without playing but we played a behind-closed-doors game against Manchester United in the week and he played 90 minutes in that,” said Wilder.

READ MORE

Q&A: What you need to know as the Government decide to publish report on Public Services Card

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Evening Round-up: Garda reforms; Johnson-Macron meeting; Quintuplets turn 18Evening Round-up: Garda reforms; Johnson-Macron meeting; Quintuplets turn 18

Neglected Art Deco building in Cork gets 'punch of colour' in stunning makeoverNeglected Art Deco building in Cork gets 'punch of colour' in stunning makeover

Kompany focuses on pitch amid difficultiesKompany focuses on pitch amid difficulties

More in this Section

Oxlade-Chamberlain extends Liverpool dealOxlade-Chamberlain extends Liverpool deal

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova to meet in US Open first roundSerena Williams and Maria Sharapova to meet in US Open first round

Maurizio Sarri to miss Juventus’ first two matches as he recovers from illnessMaurizio Sarri to miss Juventus’ first two matches as he recovers from illness

Liverpool shelve redevelopment plans of AnfieldLiverpool shelve redevelopment plans of Anfield


Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner’s best friend has teamed up with a global retailer on her first collection.Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range

The trials and tribulations of bringing babies along for the ride.5 baby-friendly destinations for your first family holiday

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: 'There's a shortage of handsome, clean men, so I’m seeing a guy from Kanturk'

A beloved part of many an Irish childhood, the artist, author, and environmentalist Don Conroy tells Donal O’Keeffe why he loves his ‘abusive’ friend Dustin the Turkey, why big men hug him at festivals, and why he worries for Greta Thunberg.Art of the matter: Don Conroy on why he worries for Greta Thunberg

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »