Ireland star Robinson set for Blades return

By Sean Taylor

Ireland international striker Callum Robinson will be fit for Sheffield United’s clash with Leicester tomorrow (3pm Bramall Lane). Robinson came off injured against Crystal Palace but is recovered, according to Blades boss Chris Wilder.

“Callum has trained all week,” Wilder confirmed.

This is positive news for Mick McCarthy, as Ireland face Switzerland in a Euro qualifier at Lansdowne Road on September 5. The Blades have made a solid start to life back in the Premier League, drawing at Bournemouth and then defeating Palace 1-0.

Wilder said Ravel Morrison is ready to make his first Premier League appearance in five years. The former Manchester United trainee is back in the English top-flight after signing a 12-month deal with the Blades this summer, following spells in Italy, Mexico, and Sweden.

Morrison has yet to appear for Wilder’s team in the opening two matches, not even making the bench, but did play in a behind-closed-doors game against his former club United this week.

The 26-year-old forward, who can also play in midfield, will hope to be involved against Leicester at Bramall Lanetomorrow but if he is not then will likely play against Blackburn in the Carabao Cup on August 27.

“He’s ready. He’s been in both squads without playing but we played a behind-closed-doors game against Manchester United in the week and he played 90 minutes in that,” said Wilder.