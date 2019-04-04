NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ireland return to top 30 in FIFA world rankings

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 10:46 AM

Ireland have been rated as the 29th best soccer team in FIFA’s latest world rankings.

Mick McCarthy’s side return to the top 30 following a five-place improvement as a result of back-to-back qualifying victories over Gibraltar and Georgia in the new manager’s first games back at the helm.

They are tied in 29th place with Serbia and Venezuela, who beat 11th-placed Argentina 3-1 during the last international break.

Northern Ireland, who top Group C following home wins against Estonia and Belarus, sit in 33rd following a leap of three positions.

England have climbed one place to fourth in the rankings after their Euro 2020 qualifying victories over the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Gareth Southgate's men are headed by Belgium, France and Brazil after leapfrogging Croatia, the side who ended their World Cup dream at the semi-final stage in Russia last summer.

Scotland slipped four places to 44th, immediately behind Australia, Nigeria and Greece, after their 3-0 humbling in Kazakhstan and a 2-0 win in San Marino.

Israel made up the most ground in the top 100, rising eight places to 84th in part as a result of their 4-2 qualifying win against Austria, who drop 11 to 34th.

Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales remain in 19th place following their 1-0 home win over Slovakia.

- Press Association

