Ireland one win away from sealing spot at Euro 2020 as Connolly set for first start

The Republic of Ireland can seal their place at Euro 2020 with a win tonight.

Mick McCarthy's side head into this evening's away match in Switzerland still unbeaten in Group D.

Ireland sit top the table - and are level on points with second placed Denmark.

McCarthy is expecting a tough, tight, game tonight.

“I sincerely hope with 20 minutes to go, that is the case.

“If you consider the way the results went, our point against Georgia looks like a good point, strangely enough.

“It’s put us in this position that if we win tomorrow night – and it’s a big if – we qualify and if we don’t, we have Denmark (at home next month). I sincerely hope with 20 minutes to go that it’s 0-0 or 1-1.”

Enda Stevens is set to be return at left-back with Matt Doherty expected to drop to the bench.

Teenage striker Aaron Connolly could be handed a start up front, having won his first cap in last weekend's draw at Georgia.