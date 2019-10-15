News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ireland one win away from sealing spot at Euro 2020 as Connolly set for first start

Ireland one win away from sealing spot at Euro 2020 as Connolly set for first start
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 01:59 PM

The Republic of Ireland can seal their place at Euro 2020 with a win tonight.

Mick McCarthy's side head into this evening's away match in Switzerland still unbeaten in Group D.

Ireland sit top the table - and are level on points with second placed Denmark.

McCarthy is expecting a tough, tight, game tonight.

“I sincerely hope with 20 minutes to go, that is the case.

“If you consider the way the results went, our point against Georgia looks like a good point, strangely enough.

“It’s put us in this position that if we win tomorrow night – and it’s a big if – we qualify and if we don’t, we have Denmark (at home next month). I sincerely hope with 20 minutes to go that it’s 0-0 or 1-1.”

Enda Stevens is set to be return at left-back with Matt Doherty expected to drop to the bench.

Teenage striker Aaron Connolly could be handed a start up front, having won his first cap in last weekend's draw at Georgia.

More on this topic

Mings stands tall as England debut is marred by racist abuseMings stands tall as England debut is marred by racist abuse

Northern Ireland may have to repeat Prague performance in play-offs – O’NeillNorthern Ireland may have to repeat Prague performance in play-offs – O’Neill

Robert Snodgrass retires from international duty with ScotlandRobert Snodgrass retires from international duty with Scotland

Enda Stevens: ‘One last push’ can get us over the lineEnda Stevens: ‘One last push’ can get us over the line


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: European Championship Qualifiers

More in this Section

Ronaldo scores 700th career goal but cannot prevent Portugal defeatRonaldo scores 700th career goal but cannot prevent Portugal defeat

Gareth Southgate laments ‘unacceptable’ racist abuse of England playersGareth Southgate laments ‘unacceptable’ racist abuse of England players

Mooney: FAI moving away from Delaney chapterMooney: FAI moving away from Delaney chapter

Coleman positive on snatching vital winColeman positive on snatching vital win


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »