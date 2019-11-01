Ireland launch new home jersey ahead of crucial qualifier

The Republic of Ireland will wear a new home jersey as they bid to seal qualification for Euro 2020.

The New Balance-designed kit will act as Ireland's jersey for the 2019/20 season, with hopes it will feature at next summer's Euros.

The jersey is Eden Green with a collar, tonal pin stripes, and a gold border on the crest and sleeves. The team will wear matching green shorts and socks.

The campaign 'Through It All' boasts: "Engineered using a host of cutting-edge NB design innovations, a bonded chest seam aids comfort while a mesh structure across the shoulders helps breathability and airflow.

"NB Dry technology helps to wick away moisture to keep players comfortable during matches.

"Matching Eden Green shorts in athletic fit also come with a step-change finish to aid freedom of movement.

"Eden Green socks, inscribed with the word Éire, complete the kit.

"The goalkeeper strip arrives in Sparkling Grape colourway with detailing in a Bleached Lime Glo shade."

Ireland midfielder Callum O’Dowda said in an FAI statement: "The new Republic of Ireland kit feels special. It has a new look and feel to it, which the players instantly liked.

"It's always an honour to pull on the Ireland jersey, but it's even better when it's a jersey that you feel comfortable in.

"I hope that the Ireland supporters like this kit as much as the players do and we hope to deliver some big results for them whilst wearing it."

The jersey will go on sale next Friday, November 8.