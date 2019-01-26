NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ireland international Megan Connolly completes move to Brighton

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 01:36 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Megan Connolly has completed a transfer to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Megan Connolly

The 21-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the season, and is eligible to make her debut in Sunday’s FA Women’s Super League match away at Manchester City.

Brighton boss Hope Powell said, “We are delighted to bring in a young player of Megan’s quality to the club.

She has enjoyed a successful career playing college football out in the States, and already has senior international experience with Ireland.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Megan, and would like to welcome her to the club.”

Connolly spent more than three years playing college football for Florida Seminoles, which she combined with a four-year scholarship to study Sports Management at Florida University.

She has represented Ireland from under-15 up to senior level, making her debut in a friendly against USA in January 2015.


