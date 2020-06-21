News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ireland international Clare Shine is receiving assistance after missing person appeal

Ireland international Clare Shine is receiving assistance after missing person appeal
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 07:05 PM

Ireland and Glasgow City star Clare Shine has been located, her club confirms.

The club had put out an appeal for assistance earlier today for any information on Shine's whereabouts.

“We have reassuring information about Clare’s whereabouts and she has assistance,” Glasgow City said in an update this evening.

“Thank you to everyone who helped. You made such a difference. We will say more when we can.”

“We have received information that Clare Shine is getting assistance,” the FAI said.

“Thank you to everyone who helped in raising awareness.”

Shine, from Douglas in Cork, previously played for Cork City and Douglas Hall.

More to follow


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

More in this Section

Seán Kelly calls for open draw for Football ChampionshipsSeán Kelly calls for open draw for Football Championships

Leeds beaten by Cardiff on return to Championship actionLeeds beaten by Cardiff on return to Championship action

Virgil Van Dijk says Premier League win could help Liverpool reach ‘next level’Virgil Van Dijk says Premier League win could help Liverpool reach ‘next level’

Emiliano Martinez ready to step up after ‘devastating’ Bernd Leno injuryEmiliano Martinez ready to step up after ‘devastating’ Bernd Leno injury


Lifestyle

From Buster Keaton to The Butcher Boy, Pat Shortt tells Richard Fitzpatrick about some of his reference points.Culture that made me: Pat Shortt

Experienced container gardener Dermot Ahern shares practical advice.Dermot Ahern: How to transform your garden with creative container planting

O ops! Father’s Day has just crept up on us.Darina Allen: Perfect recipes for dads this Father’s Day

From frontline to first-time dads, and others who have tragically lost a parent to Covid-19, four men tell Ciara McDonnell how they’ll mark Father’s DayFrom frontline to first-time dads - how we'll mark Father's Day in a pandemic

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »