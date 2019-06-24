Ireland international Andy Boyle rejoins Dundalk

Andy Boyle has rejoined Dundalk.

The centre-half left the Lilywhites for Preston in January 2017 but was loaned out on three separate occasions by the Championship club, to Doncaster Rovers, Dundee and Ross County.

Boyle, who received an Ireland cap under Martin O'Neill, will officially join the League of Ireland Premier Division leaders on July 1, just in time for their Champions League qualifying campaign.

“I’m delighted to get the deal done,” said Boyle.

The changes to the place since I left are amazing. The facilities for the players here now, I think it shows the club is only going one way and I just want to be a part of it.

Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth said: “We’re really pleased to have Andy back.

“The difficulty when you sign players is that it takes them a while to understand how we do things and understand our ethos. But Andy knows what we’re about.

“He’s part of our culture, he’s part of what we’ve achieved over the last six seasons, so it’s a perfect fit for us.”