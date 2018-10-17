Ireland go down fighting to Germany European Championship

By John Fallon

Germany 2 - 0 Ireland

Noel King heaped praise on his Ireland U21 players last night after completing their European Championship group in third place, following defeat to pool winners Germany in Heidenheim last night.

After a bright Irish start, sparked by League of Ireland gems Ronan Hale and Jamie McGrath on their first starts, Germany struck the bar on the half hour through Huddersfield Town’s Abdelhamid Sabiri.

That signalled the pattern of the game, as the home side forged ahead from their next move. Marcel Hartel beat two Ireland defenders before releasing the ball to Ochs, who saw his low cross tapped home by Jani Serra five yards out.

Noel King

Ireland responded well and came close to equalising, when Jordan Shipley’s left-sided set-piece almost found Ryan Sweeney, only for Felix Uduokhai to nip in ahead and clear.

It was 2-0 six minutes before the break, thanks to a moment of brilliance from Levin Oztunali. After patient build-up play, the FSV Mainz attacker turned onto his left-foot just outside the area and found the top corner.

Ireland were much improved after the break and almost got back into the game 10 minutes in, when Danny Kane did well to win a left-sided corner and Shipley’s back-post delivery was headed narrowly wide by Corey Whelan.

Ryan Delaney came within inches of a consolation in the final minute, when he toe-poked a low shot against the post.

“This Germany side were the best I’ve come up against in my eight years in charge,” said King.

“Our lads defended well and nearly hit them on the counter. It was really encouraging performance for the future, as all but one of these players are now over age and try break into the seniors.”

GERMANY:

M Nicolas; T Baumgartl (L Klostermann 75), R Koch, L Oztunali, A Sabiri; J Serra (L Waldschmidt 57), M Mittelstadt, P Ochs; M Hartel, F Uduokhai, J Eggestein.

IRELAND:

L Bossin (Nottingham Forest); C Whelan (Crewe Alexandra), R Sweeney (Mansfield Town), R Delaney (Rochdale), D Kane (AFC Fylde); S Donnellan (Yeovil Town), J Cullen (Charlton Athletic); L Kinsella (Walsall), J McGrath (Dundalk), J Shipley (Coventry City); Ronan Hale (Derry City).

Subs:

J Dunne (Hearts) for Kane (64 mins), R Greco-Cox (Crawley Town) for Hale (75 mins).

Referee:

K Aded (FRA)