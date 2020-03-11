Ireland fans find a way to attend behind-closed-doors qualifier in Montenegro

A late decision by the Montenegro FA to play today’s European Championship qualifier against Ireland behind closed doors didn’t prevent the small visiting fanbase attending the fixture.

Republic of Ireland players Louise Quinn, left, and Niamh Fahey pass the Montenegro team as they arrive prior to the UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships Qualifier match at Pod Malim Brdom in Petrovac. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Parents of some players who picked up injuries decided not to make the trip but a couple of others did, taking an indirect flight route to Podgorica airport and driving to Petrovac.

A statement issued by the Montenegro FA website last night read: "The match will be played without the presence of supporters in accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Health of Montenegro related to prevention of import and spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The Ministry of Health made a decision earlier today (Tuesday), at the recommendation of the Institute of Public Health, to hold all sporting events, national and international, without the presence of an audience."

The Pod Malim Brdom stadium is widely viewable from the outside, with just one stand for fans.

Montenegro, bottom seeds in the group and without a point or goal after three qualifiers, attracted only 50 fans to their last home game against Greece. Ireland has almost 5,000 at Tallaght Stadium for last Thursday’s 1-0 win over Greece.

Victory for Ireland will lift them top of their group with three qualifiers remaining. Manager Vera Pauw has selected an attack-minded team with Cork-native Clare Shine coming in for her first competitive start.

The other change came in goal, with American-born Courtney Brosnan from West Ham United getting the nod ahead of Marie Hourihan.

Ireland team: C Brosnan; D Caldwell, L Quinn, H Scott; N Fahey, D O’Sullivan; A O'Gorman; R Littlejohn, K McCabe; R Jarrett, C Shine.