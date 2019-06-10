News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ireland fail to hit the heights but get the points from Gibraltar

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 09:58 PM

Joseph Chipolina’s own goal and a late effort from substitute Robbie Brady handed Ireland a Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Gibraltar.

On a night when 36,281 turned up at the Aviva Stadium hoping for a goal-fest, Mick McCarthy’s men needed a stroke of good fortune to set them on their way to three points courtesy of a 2-0 win which keeps them at the top of Group D with 10 from their opening four games.

Ireland, whose arrival at Lansdowne Road was delayed when they had to change buses after a mechanical failure, misfired despite dominating possession against stubborn opposition and took the lead when David McGoldrick’s 29th-minute shot hit the unfortunate Chipolina and ended up in the net.

Republic of Ireland’s David McGoldrick celebrates after his shot deflected in for the opener (Niall Carson/PA)

McGoldrick later struck an upright before Brady came off the bench to score in added-time but the game ended with he and fellow frontmen Callum Robinson, Scott Hogan and Sean Maguire still awaiting a first goal for their country and having seen a golden opportunity pass them by.

McCarthy had insisted in the run-up to the game that the style in which his side won did not concern him as long as they won, and admitted he would take a goal going in off somebody’s backside if it secured three points.

His comments proved somewhat prophetic and while he may be satisfied with the result and elements of the performance, the cutting edge his team will need to convert a decent start into qualification with far more testing fixtures to come during the second half of the campaign was sadly lacking.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Robinson: 'I just came back and wanted to impress the new gaffer' #IRLvGIB

Touching tribute paid to late Pat McAuliffe at tonight's Ireland V Gibraltar match

The lessons learned from Ireland's victory over Gibraltar

O’Neill wants Northern Ireland to pile pressure on Holland with win in Belarus

International MatchUEFA European Championship QualifyingGibraltarRep of Ireland vs GibraltarAviva StadiumTOPIC: Euro 2020

More in this Section

O’Neill wants Northern Ireland to pile pressure on Holland with win in Belarus

Sponsor seeking talks with London Irish after they sign Paddy Jackson

Rory McIlroy to play with freedom as he eyes US Open history

Desired Dutch duo De Ligt and Van De Beek keeping options open


Lifestyle

UL Video series: Veganism is on the rise across the world and Limerick is no exception

UL Video series: Period poverty in Ireland is a hidden but very much present problem

Whispers, whiskers & whiskey: Beards are over and it’s time to grow a moustache

Interiors: Look what's trending now

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »