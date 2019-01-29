NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ireland defender Andy Boyle joins Scottish Championship leaders on loan

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 01:59 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Republic of Ireland defender Andy Boyle has joined Scottish Championship leaders Ross County on loan until the end of the season.

The former Dundalk player had been on loan at Dundee from Preston for the first half of this campaign.

He previously had a loan spell with League One club Doncaster Rovers.

Boyle had been linked with a move back to the League of Ireland but will instead now try to help his new club make a swift return to the Scottish Premiership.

He has one cap with the national team, earned in 2017.


