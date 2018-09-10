Ireland captain Seamus Coleman ruled out of friendly

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of tomorrow evening's friendly against Poland.
The Everton full-back has picked up a foot injury.
Cyrus Christie and Matt Doherty are in contention to replace him.
More to follow...
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
Alli should be fit for Spurs despite England withdrawal, says Southgate
Future is bright thanks to Northern Ireland youngsters, says Jonny Evans
'Confrontations happen all the time': Martin O'Neill on Roy Keane row
Jerzy Brzeczek warns Poland will not be complacent ahead of Robert Lewandowski’s 100th cap
More in this Section
Michael O'Neill wants to get back to winning mindset
Where Djokovic’s US Open win puts him on the all-time grand slam list
Munster's scrum-half injury issues worsen but Cloete returns to training
Coverage of England-Switzerland to open in black and white to honour Kick It Out
Today's Stories
Digging deeper into the development of Dublin’s dominance
Cool Cotter calls checkmate but rules must change
Playing her invisibility card
Nations League could prove more meaningful than expected
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job