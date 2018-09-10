Home»Sport

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman ruled out of friendly

Monday, September 10, 2018 - 04:29 PM

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of tomorrow evening's friendly against Poland.

The Everton full-back has picked up a foot injury.

Cyrus Christie and Matt Doherty are in contention to replace him.

More to follow...


