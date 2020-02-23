News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Inter-Sampdoria among Serie A games postponed due to coronavirus fears

By Press Association
Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 02:27 PM

Inter Milan’s clash with Sampdoria is one of three Serie A games that have been postponed due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Two people have died in the Veneto and Lombardy regions, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirming Sunday’s matches have been called off as part of a number of measures to control the spread of the virus.

In a statement as reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport, Conte said: “Minister (Vincenzo) Spadafora has already announced his determination to suspend all the sports activities planned for tomorrow in Veneto and Lombardy.”

Verona against Cagliari and Atalanta against Sassuolo have also been suspended, with Inter confirming their postponement on the club website.

“The club can confirm that Inter vs Sampdoria, which was due to take place at 20:45 CET on Sunday 23 February, has been postponed to a later date,” the Inter statement read.

Lower league matches and youth games across the regions were cancelled on Saturday.

The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, released a statement which read: “From the Council of Ministers we receive some first instructions relating to measures to be applied in Milan.

“The Inter-Sampdoria match tomorrow evening will therefore be postponed, as well as all the other scheduled sporting events.”

Other matches, including second-placed Lazio’s trip to Genoa and Roma’s home clash with Lecce, are set to go ahead as scheduled.

The Women’s Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland scheduled to be played today was also postponed.

