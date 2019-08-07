News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Inter Milan make improved offer for Romelu Lukaku

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 07:51 PM

Inter Milan have submitted a new and improved bid for Romelu Lukaku in the hope of finally signing the wantaway Manchester United frontman, PA understands.

The 26-year-old is hoping to leave Old Trafford for pastures new just two years after his big-money switch from Everton.

Having seen a swap deal with Juventus collapse due to Paulo Dybala’s reluctance to go the other way, Lukaku surprisingly started the week training with former club Anderlecht.

Antonio Conte is keen to add Conte to his ranks (John Walton/PA)
Those developments have seen Antonio Conte’s Nerazzurri redouble their effort to sign Lukaku.

PA understands Inter had a 60 million euros (£54million) opening offer rejected last month and have now upped terms in an attempt to finally strike a deal with United.

Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello is understood to be in London to help get the move over the line, as well as discuss his client’s recent issues.

Soon to be continued🤫 @fedepastorello

The Belgian looks to be at the point of no return with United, whose manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was understandably annoyed to see the striker’s Twitter video showing internal data of the players’ maximum speed in training.

Lukaku reportedly faces a fine for that despite swiftly deleting the post, plus another fine could be on its way for training away from United this week.

Eyebrows were raised on Monday when the striker was pictured training with boyhood club Anderlecht.

United’s players had a day off on Monday and it was reported that Lukaku was expected back on Tuesday with the rest of Solskjaer’s squad.

However, Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws published a photo of the striker training with Anderlecht once again – a matter United declined to comment on when contacted by PA. Lukaku’s current whereabouts on Wednesday remains unconfirmed.

The player joined the Old Trafford giants on their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia but failed to feature in any of their four matches due to knocks. He was also absent for the friendlies against Kristiansund and AC Milan upon returning to Europe.

- Press Association

