NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Injury takes the good feeling away from Travers

Friday, May 24, 2019 - 07:30 PM

Mark Travers has been forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar after breaking his thumb in training.

The 20-year-old Bournemouth keeper reported for Ireland’s week-long training camp in Quinta do Lago, Portugal on a high after playing in the final two game’s of his club’s Premier League campaign.

However, his hopes of pushing number one Darren Randolph have been dashed by an injury which is unlike anything either goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly or team doctor Alan Byrne have come across in the past.

Manager Mick McCarthy said: “It is an injury that Alan Kelly and the Doc have never seen – he’s got a displaced fracture of his thumb.

“It’s really sad for us because he’s a great lad to have around the place and a good goalkeeper, but he’s got to go back and get it repaired if he wants to be ready for the start of the [Premier League] season.”

Travers’ misfortune leaves McCarthy with only two keepers – Randolph and Kristiansund BK’s Seam McDermott – at his disposal, and he and Kelly will assess their options with the squad due to return to Dublin next week before beginning preparations for the trip to Copenhagen next Friday evening and Gibraltar’s visit to the Aviva Stadium three days later.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Seven injured after explosion on Lyon street

Morrissey calls for end to ‘Soviet Britain’ in lengthy online post

IMI launch new IDA-backed leadership course for managers of FDI giants in Ireland

Daughter of woman left with brain injuries after brutal rape calls for longer prison sentences

KEYWORDS

BournemouthGibraltarMark TraversMick McCarthyUEFA European Championship QualifyingDenmarkDenmark vs Rep of Ireland

More in this Section

Watch: Basketball impressionist expertly mimics Steph Curry

Real Madrid dismiss Pochettino’s training ground claims

Katie Boulter withdraws from French Open

Sexton recalled for Leinster's Pro14 title defence against Glasgow


Lifestyle

All of the most opulent and OTT gowns from the Cannes Film Festival

H&M has announced its latest incredible designer collaboration – and it goes on sale tomorrow

Ask an expert: What’s the best way to quickly potty train my toddler?

Album review: Flying Lotus - Flamagra

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »