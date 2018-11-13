Home»sport

Injury forces Kieran Trippier to withdraw from England squad

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 10:51 AM

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier has withdrawn from the England squad for the matches against the United States and Croatia with a groin injury.

The Football Association announced Trippier’s withdrawal on Tuesday, following assessment of the injury at St George’s Park.

The 28-year-old joins Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck (broken ankle) in withdrawing from Gareth Southgate’s initial 28-man squad.

Trippier was injured in Spurs’ Premier League win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

He has 16 caps, scoring his only goal in the World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia.

“He’ll return to his club to continue rehabilitation,” the FA said.

Kieran Trippier (second left) scored a fine free-kick at the World Cup against Croatia (Tim Goode/PA)

Trippier has established himself as a first-choice defender in Southgate’s England team since making his debut against France in June 2017.

The former Burnley man has made nine competitive appearances for his country which includes six of England’s seven World Cup games at Russia 2018 as Southgate’s men finished fourth.

Trippier was also in the team which earned a memorable 3-2 Nations League victory over Spain in Seville last month.

England face USA in the Wayne Rooney Foundation International on Thursday at Wembley, with Croatia visiting on Sunday in the Nations League.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Kieran TrippierInternational MatchPremier LeagueEnglandTottenham Hotspur

Related Articles

Assessing the Premier League's big six after City's roar rocks rivals

Seamus Coleman: My whole career has been about proving points

John Egan cranking up campaign to take centre stage

Martin O’Neill opts to leave Danish date up to Michael Obafemi

More in this Section

Sturridge charged with breaching FA betting rules

Ex-Ireland striker Noel Hunt takes assistant manager job in England

McIlroy’s 2019 schedule could see him lose European Tour membership

Eddie O'Sullivan warns Ireland over 'whistle happy' ref Barnes


Breaking Stories

Ask a counsellor: Did I make a mistake becoming a mum?

Café with appetite for change at UCC

Making Cents: Claim tax refunds now, have money before Christmas

Tales of love, life, punk and 4-Play

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »