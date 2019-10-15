News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Injury concern for Manchester United as De Gea limps off in Spain qualifier

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 09:48 PM

David De Gea could be a doubt for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at the weekend after suffering an injury while in action for Spain.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper hobbled off after an hour of his country’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden on Tuesday night.

In an innocuous-looking incident, De Gea immediately grabbed the back of his thigh after clearing a backpass from his own player.

He sat on the ground in his six-yard box before making his own way off the pitch accompanied by the Spanish medical team.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping the injury is not serious, with a huge game against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

