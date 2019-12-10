News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Injured Stones ruled out of Dinamo Zagreb clash

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 03:52 PM

John Stones has been ruled out of Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

The England defender did not train with the squad on Tuesday morning and was not included in the squad to travel to Croatia later in the day.

Stones, 25, limped out of City’s derby loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday. It is not yet known how long he will be out.

His absence means City will have to change both centre-backs for the clash at the Maksimir Stadium as Brazilian Fernandinho is suspended.

Youngsters Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have joined Nicolas Otamendi, now City’s only fit senior central defender, in the squad.

City have been hampered by central defensive problems since former captain Vincent Kompany left the club at the end of last season. Aymeric Laporte has been out since August with a knee injury and may not return until February, while Stones has already missed a month of action earlier in the campaign.

