NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Injured Long makes way for O’Brien

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 03:10 AM
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Shane Long was a new injury casualty for Mick McCarthy yesterday, the Southampton striker having to withdraw from the Irish squad with a groin strain.

His place in the panel goes to Aiden O’Brien who had a busy Sunday, scoring in Millwall’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Brighton, though that extended game meant he couldn’t pick up the gong in person, later getting Ireland’s Goal Of The Year award for his fine header on his debut appearance in last September’s 1-1 draw in Poland.

Meanwhile, new to the senior Irish set-up is Maynooth 19-year-old Mark Travers, a ’keeper to the tips of his gloves. “I had a go at playing midfield and striker but at U12 I decided to be a ’keeper and kept the gloves on,” he says.

“It started on the green in my estate. I was always the first to go in goals when we had matches. I just loved diving around in the muck. I just loved saving all the shots. That’s why everyone watches football, isn’t it? To see all the goals. But me stopping them is a different feeling.”

From Confey FC, via Lucan United, Cherry Orchard, and Shamrock Rovers, to Bournemouth, Travers, though clearly highly rated, has had to learn to bide his time with the Cherries given that there are a couple of hugely experienced figures ahead of him in the queue to go between the posts.

“Boruc and Begovic are two very approachable lads, really nice guys and they are always willing to talk to the younger lads,” he says.

And this week he got a similarly warm welcome from the Irish Number 1, Darren Randolph. “The first training session was just me and him on Monday and he’s a really nice guy, laid back, a very good ’keeper for club and country,” says Travers. “I feel quite laid back as well so I try and take it in my stride and hopefully it all goes well.”

More on this topic

If it’s broke, don’t fix it: Keogh focused on task at hand

McCarthy’s attacking plans for Doherty and Brady

Wales boss Giggs determined to win over doubters

James Collins eager to make most of Ireland call-up

More in this Section

Usain Bolt pays tribute to Special Olympics sprinter with incredible technique

Declan Rice says he is ‘bursting with pride’ after England call-up

Bolton takeover talks fall through ahead of winding-up petition

Everton investigate after object allegedly thrown onto pitch against Chelsea


Lifestyle

The mother of all gifts: Here are some ideas for how to treat your mum this Mother's Day

Blue Planet: Diving in for live show

GameTech: Looted and booted for ‘Fortnite 8’

Am I too old for great sex with a new man?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »