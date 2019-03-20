Injured Long makes way for O’Brien

Shane Long was a new injury casualty for Mick McCarthy yesterday, the Southampton striker having to withdraw from the Irish squad with a groin strain.

His place in the panel goes to Aiden O’Brien who had a busy Sunday, scoring in Millwall’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Brighton, though that extended game meant he couldn’t pick up the gong in person, later getting Ireland’s Goal Of The Year award for his fine header on his debut appearance in last September’s 1-1 draw in Poland.

Meanwhile, new to the senior Irish set-up is Maynooth 19-year-old Mark Travers, a ’keeper to the tips of his gloves. “I had a go at playing midfield and striker but at U12 I decided to be a ’keeper and kept the gloves on,” he says.

“It started on the green in my estate. I was always the first to go in goals when we had matches. I just loved diving around in the muck. I just loved saving all the shots. That’s why everyone watches football, isn’t it? To see all the goals. But me stopping them is a different feeling.”

From Confey FC, via Lucan United, Cherry Orchard, and Shamrock Rovers, to Bournemouth, Travers, though clearly highly rated, has had to learn to bide his time with the Cherries given that there are a couple of hugely experienced figures ahead of him in the queue to go between the posts.

“Boruc and Begovic are two very approachable lads, really nice guys and they are always willing to talk to the younger lads,” he says.

And this week he got a similarly warm welcome from the Irish Number 1, Darren Randolph. “The first training session was just me and him on Monday and he’s a really nice guy, laid back, a very good ’keeper for club and country,” says Travers. “I feel quite laid back as well so I try and take it in my stride and hopefully it all goes well.”