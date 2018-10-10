Home»Sport

Injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox 'taking small steps' to recovery as funding page heads for €30k

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 02:12 PM

A GoFundMe page for Meathman Sean Cox who suffered life-altering injuries in an assault in Liverpool in April has raised almost €30,000.

The page was launched five days ago to assist in his recovery.

Sean will need ongoing and intensive long-term care and support.

The page was launched by his local GAA Club St Peter's Dunboyne with a target of €2m.


Fergus McNulty, the Chairman of the club, said Sean has a long road ahead of him.

He said: "Sean is taking small steps, he is definitely moving in the right direction, albeit very slowly.

"Obviously that gives you a little bit of hope and encouragement. You know it's going to be a multi-year process, so from our perspective, it's rallying around and see how you can best support Sean in that process."


KEYWORDS

soccerfootballSean CoxMeathLiverpool

