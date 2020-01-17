Injured Greg Cunningham ends Blackburn loan deal to return to Cardiff

Greg Cunningham has returned to parent club Cardiff after his loan spell at Blackburn was cut short by injury.

The Republic of Ireland international signed for Rovers on a season-long loan in August and went on to make 10 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship outfit.

However, the left-back suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee against QPR in October and both teams have agreed to continue his rehabilitation in south Wales.

Blackburn wrote on Twitter: “All the best, Greg Cunningham.

“Rovers can confirm that defender Greg Cunningham has returned to parent club Cardiff City to continue his rehabilitation from an ACL injury.”

Cunningham, who has four international caps, is a doubt for Euro 2020 should Ireland qualify for this summer’s tournament.