Incoming Premier League chief executive Dinnage withdraws from role

Sunday, December 30, 2018 - 07:21 PM

Susanna Dinnage has abruptly pulled out of a commitment to become the Premier League’s new chief executive.

The TV executive was announced as the successor to Richard Scudamore in mid-November, with the plan that she would take up her new role early in 2019.

But a Premier League statement this evening read: “Despite her commitment to the Premier League in early November, Susanna Dinnage has now advised the nominations committee that she will not be taking up the position of chief executive.”

Dinnage joined TV giant Discovery in 2009, with her most recent role as global president of its Animal Planet brand.

Her only previous involvement in sport was when she ran Discovery’s British and Irish operation, which included responsibility for Eurosport.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, Burnley chairman Mike Garlick and Leicester chief executive Susan Whelan led the recruitment process, with Buck describing Dinnage as “the outstanding choice” from a “very strong field” of candidates.

- Press Association


footballSusanna DinnagesoccerPremier League

