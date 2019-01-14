NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ince: Pochettino should still be Manchester United’s top managerial target

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 08:40 PM

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s achievements as caretaker manager at Old Trafford and insists Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino remains the prime long-term candidate.

Solskjaer has become the first United manager in history to win their opening six matches after taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho, boosting the Norwegian’s chances of getting the job on a permanent basis.

However, Ince poured cold water on the turnaround, saying the former Red Devils’ striker should not be a long-term solution.

“We can’t get too sucked in with what Ole’s done. Let’s be honest, it couldn’t get any worse at Manchester United before Jose Mourinho left,” he told Paddy Power News.

“The shackles are off, but that doesn’t mean that Ole is the right man for the job. I could have gone in and done the same thing, so could Steve Bruce.

“The club shouldn’t be making rash decisions, picking a manager just because he’s had six wins on the bounce, all of which came against below-average sides bar one.

“If he gets the club into the top four, and into the final of the Champions League, then that would be the time when the board should be swayed.

“So, for the next few years what the club need to do is bring in a manager that can seriously get United competing with (Manchester) City and Liverpool and of the options available, Pochettino is the man to do that.

“I believe he should be Man United’s number one choice for the job and they should do whatever they can to get him.”

- Press Association


