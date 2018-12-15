In pictures: Some of the past meetings between Liverpool and United

Liverpool and Manchester United have produced some memorable moments when they have met over the years.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at some of the stand-out images from some of those fixtures. Manchester United’s Denis Law, in mid air, right, sees the ball just elude Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence’s fingers in United’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford in April 1965 (PA)

Manchester United’s Lou Macari fires the ball past Liverpool’s Tommy Smith in the FA Cup final in May 1977 (PA)

Liverpool’s Kenny Dalglish is marked by United pair Jimmy Nicholl and Brian Greenhoff in the 1977 FA Charity Shield at Wembley (PA)

It was a dream return from a nine-month suspension for Eric Cantona as he celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot for United against Liverpool at Old Trafford in October 1995 (PA)

United’s Nicky Butt makes an unorthadox challenge on Robbie Fowler during a league game at Anfield in March 2001 (PA)

Nemanja Vidic fouls Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard at Old Trafford in March 2009. Vidic was sent off four times against Liverpool (PA)

Gerrard kissed a television camera as he celebrated scoring Liverpool’s second goal from a free-kick at Old Trafford in September 2010 (PA)

Players from both sides get involved in a altercation after a tackle from Liverpool’s Maxi Rodriguez on Rafael at Anfield in March 2011 (PA)

Liverpool’s Luis Suarez, left, refuses to shake the hand of Manchester United’s Patrice Evra prior to kick-off at Old Trafford in February 2012 (PA)

Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini spilt blood against Liverpool at Old Trafford in March 2014 (PA)

Gerrard is sent off by referee Martin Atkinson during a league game at Anfield as Wayne Rooney watches on in March 2015 (PA)

Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho scores past David De Gea in the Europa League match at Old Trafford in March 2016 (PA)

