In pictures: Petr Cech – a Premier League great

Cech made in instant impact at Chelsea following his 2004 signing (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Celebrating a first Premier League title (Nick Potts/PA)
Premier League attacks were regularly frustrated by Cech (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Making his first appearance in the scrum cap he would become so synonymous with (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Saving an FA Cup final penalty in 2010 (Chris Ison/PA)
Lifting the Champions League in 2012 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
And the Europa League a year later (Nick Potts/PA)
A fourth and final title (Mike Egerton/PA)
In new colours, Cech joined Arsenal in 2015 (Simon Peach/PA)
Back at Chelsea, with Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)
Five FA Cups (Adam Davy/PA)
And soon, goodbye (Nick Potts/PA)
