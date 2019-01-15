NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
In pictures: Petr Cech – a Premier League great

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 11:53 AM

Cech made in instant impact at Chelsea following his 2004 signing (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Celebrating a first Premier League title (Nick Potts/PA)

Premier League attacks were regularly frustrated by Cech (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Making his first appearance in the scrum cap he would become so synonymous with (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Saving an FA Cup final penalty in 2010 (Chris Ison/PA)

Lifting the Champions League in 2012 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

And the Europa League a year later (Nick Potts/PA)

A fourth and final title (Mike Egerton/PA)

In new colours, Cech joined Arsenal in 2015 (Simon Peach/PA)

Back at Chelsea, with Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Five FA Cups (Adam Davy/PA)

And soon, goodbye (Nick Potts/PA)

- Press Association


