© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Thousands of Liverpool fans took to the city’s streets today to welcome home their heroes following their Champions League victory over Tottenham in Madrid.The parade bus passes through Liverpool (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Thousands of fans took to the streets (Danny Lawson/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the open-top bus (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Fans cheer for their heroes (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson (centre) and team-mates show off the trophy (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Fans filled the city centre (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sadio Mane during the parade (Barrington Coombs/PA)
It’s official..! (Barrington Coombs/P{A)
Dejan Lovren and Mohamed Salah proudly display their medals (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Fans fly the flag (Dave Howarth/PA)
Liverpool fans seek a better view of the parade (Richard Sellers/PA)
The excitement was too much for some (Richard Sellers/PA)
Agile fans seek out a better vantage point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Celebrations in the city centre (Richard Sellers/PA)
The winners greet their adoring fans (Barrington Coombs/PA)
- Press Association
More on this topic
Pochettino proud of Spurs’ season despite Champions League final loss
Jurgen Klopp: Champions League title only the beginning
Final thoughts: Henderson hug a reminder of sport's personal journeys
'Overjoyed' Seán Cox takes break from treatment to watch Liverpool win Champions League
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
There’ll be a cranky feel in the Kingdom camp for the next few weeks
Clare 'like a bad junior team', Waterford 'embarrassing, unacceptable'
Unimpressive Kerry get the job done
Cian Mackey extra-time heroics earn Cavan a replay against Armagh
Lifestyle
Rare tale of the happy days: Colbert Kearney's memoir on growing up in Dublin
Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll
Opening Lines: I’m a 41-year-old male with poor body image
Five minutes with Renee Zellweger on her first leading TV role
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job