sport

In Pictures: Bolton’s journey over 145 years

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 12:27 PM

Bolton’s 145-year history is hanging in the balance as the League One club battles to avoid liquidation.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Wanderers’ history in pictures.

Fans congregate on the pitch at the 1923 FA Cup final at Wembley, where Bolton beat West Ham 2-0 to lift the trophy for the first time (PA Archive)
Bolton also won the FA Cup in 1926, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final at Wembley (PA Archive)
Bolton captainNat Lofthouse holds aloft the FA Cup following their 2-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley in 1958 – the last of Wanderers’ four FA Cup triumphs (PA Archive)
Bolton great Lofthouse scored 255 goals for his hometown club between 1946 and 1960. He also netted 30 times in 33 appearances for England (PA Archive)
Soccer – Bolton Wanderers Photocall – Burnden Park
Bolton added the Sherpa Van Trophy (Football League Trophy) to their silverware collection in 1989 after beating Torquay 4-1 in the final (PA Archive)
Bolton established a reputation as FA Cup giantkillers in the mid-1990s, knocking out several top-flight teams, including holders Arsenal in a fourth-round replay (above) at Highbury in 1994 (John Giles/PA)
Bolton held an auction at their Burnden Park ground ahead of the move to their new stadium in 1997 (Dave Kendall/PA)
Burnden Park had been Bolton’s home for over 100 years (PA Archive)
Bolton moved to the Reebok Stadium – now known as the University of Bolton Stadium – in 1997 (Dave Howarth/PA)
After several seasons bouncing between the top two divisions, Bolton beat Preston in the 2001 Division One play-off final to win promotion back to the Premiership – where they would stay for the next 11 seasons (Tom Hevezi/PA)
Bolton manager Sam Allardyce celebrates Premiership survival in 2003, when Wanderers finished one place and two points above the drop zone (PA Archive)
Bolton, boasting the international talents such as Jay-Jay Okocha (pictured),Youri Djorkaeff and Ivan Campo, reached the 2004 Carling Cup final but were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough (Nick Potts/PA)
Allianz Arena
Bolton
Bolton were relegated from the Premier League in 2012 and dropped down to League One in 2016 (Dave Howarth/PA)
Bolton
Bolton have been beset by financial problems in recent years (Martin Rickett/PA)
- Press Association

