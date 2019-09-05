News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'I'm surprised his wife wasn't involved in the staff': Roy Keane criticises Alex Ferguson tenure

'I'm surprised his wife wasn't involved in the staff': Roy Keane criticises Alex Ferguson tenure
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 06:59 PM

Roy Keane has reignited a war of words with his former boss, Alex Ferguson, and questioned the almost unanimous praise which is heaped on the Scot.

In a typically hard hitting assessment of Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure, the Cork man revisited the nature of his United departure and said his former boss's man management was not, in his opinion, as flawless as many would make out.

"People talk about Ferguson's man-management... don't be kidded on by all of it," he said.

"I was at the club when Bryan Robson left, when Steve Bruce left, two brilliant servants for Manchester United, and I didn't like the way they were treated."

Speaking at a live "In conversation with" Off the Ball event last night in association with Cadbury the Man Utd legend said he believed suggestions by Alex Ferguson that he always did what was best by Manchester United was "nonsense."

"His son Darren played for the club and won a league medal ..[he was] very lucky.

"His brother was the chief scout for Manchester United for a long time ... I'm surprised his wife wasn't involved in the staff somewhere."

READ MORE

Roy Keane says he would love 'another crack at mangement' as he blasts old foes Walters and Arter

Keane went on to relate that while Ferguson's son, Darren was the manager at Preston North End he had young players on loan from Manchester United but when he lost his job they were ordered back to Old Trafford.

"They're pulled out of Preston. Is that what's doing the best for Manchester United? Do me a favour."

The Cork man also said he had not spoken to his former boss since his departure.

You can watch the intreview with Keane and Gary Neville here.

"They're pulled out of Preston. Is that what's doing the best for Manchester United? Do me a favour."

Happier times
Happier times

READ MORE

Walters posts punchy response after Keane comments

More on this topic

Roy Keane says he would love 'another crack at mangement' as he blasts old foes Walters and ArterRoy Keane says he would love 'another crack at mangement' as he blasts old foes Walters and Arter

Walters: Roy Keane took off his watch and jumper and we went head to headWalters: Roy Keane took off his watch and jumper and we went head to head

Ben Thornley: ‘There are many things I loved about Roy Keane’Ben Thornley: ‘There are many things I loved about Roy Keane’

The Kieran Shannon Interview: ‘Football is something you do, not something you are’The Kieran Shannon Interview: ‘Football is something you do, not something you are’

Roy KeaneManchester UnitedTOPIC: Roy Keane

More in this Section

Bale ‘raring to go’ for Wales in Euro 2020 qualifierBale ‘raring to go’ for Wales in Euro 2020 qualifier

Sexton and Earls return for Schmidt's final home gameSexton and Earls return for Schmidt's final home game

Patchell named in much-changed Wales team for Dublin clashPatchell named in much-changed Wales team for Dublin clash

5 Talking Points ahead of the Italian Grand Prix5 Talking Points ahead of the Italian Grand Prix


Lifestyle

They get to eat and take photos for a living. It sounds like the dream.How to spot a food influencer when you’re out to dinner

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Cardi B are doing their best to recreate some iconic 1990s hairstyles.6 of the most retro 90s hair trends making a comeback

My dad became ill before I became a writer and died before he got to see his name in the acknowledgements of my first two books.Sophie White: “I came up with the idea for my novel while I watched my father recede into a terrifying void of illness”

The designer is responsible for the iconic red-soled shoes which have become symbols of wealth and luxury.Christian Louboutin’s fashion legacy as he wins a major couture award

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »