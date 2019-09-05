'I'm surprised his wife wasn't involved in the staff': Roy Keane criticises Alex Ferguson tenure

Roy Keane has reignited a war of words with his former boss, Alex Ferguson, and questioned the almost unanimous praise which is heaped on the Scot.

In a typically hard hitting assessment of Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure, the Cork man revisited the nature of his United departure and said his former boss's man management was not, in his opinion, as flawless as many would make out.

"People talk about Ferguson's man-management... don't be kidded on by all of it," he said.

"I was at the club when Bryan Robson left, when Steve Bruce left, two brilliant servants for Manchester United, and I didn't like the way they were treated."

Speaking at a live "In conversation with" Off the Ball event last night in association with Cadbury the Man Utd legend said he believed suggestions by Alex Ferguson that he always did what was best by Manchester United was "nonsense."

"His son Darren played for the club and won a league medal ..[he was] very lucky.

"His brother was the chief scout for Manchester United for a long time ... I'm surprised his wife wasn't involved in the staff somewhere."

Keane went on to relate that while Ferguson's son, Darren was the manager at Preston North End he had young players on loan from Manchester United but when he lost his job they were ordered back to Old Trafford.

"They're pulled out of Preston. Is that what's doing the best for Manchester United? Do me a favour."

The Cork man also said he had not spoken to his former boss since his departure.

