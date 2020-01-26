News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

‘I’m for all the Rebels’: Gerry McAnaney

‘I’m for all the Rebels’: Gerry McAnaney
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 04:37 PM

As he stepped into the public glare following his election on Saturday, new FAI president Gerry McAnaney was immediately at pains to clarify, in deference to his father’s Donegal roots, that the family surname is pronounced ‘Mac-a-nanny’.

He revealed that his Killea-born dad worked with the father of guitar legend Rory Gallagher in Ballyshannon before his ESB job took him to Dublin, where Gerry grew up.

After attending Templelogue College, it was his decision to opt for a career in the army that led to him moving to Cork over 40 years ago and forging an enduring connection with football on Leeside — albeit via a brief dalliance with the oval ball.

“When I arrived in Cork in 1979 with the army, I actually, believe it or not, played a season of rugby with Dolphin RC and I’m in the Dolphin 100 yearbook,” he said.

“Then the infamous Joe Grady was up in the barracks and he was injured with Cork Alberts. And Jerry Harris discovered that ‘there’s a fellow above in the barracks that’s not a bad keeper’, so that started my career with Albert Rovers, then Tramore Athletic, Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, and College Corinthians.

“Then I did it in the reverse coming back down, in that I coached underage and juniors. I was assistant manager to Fergus McDaid at College Corinthians and we won about 13 trophies.

“But we were experts at losing Intermediate Cup finals. We lost two of them. So, if you ever wanted a team to lose you a cup final, that was us.”

As a goalkeeper, McAnaney represented Ireland at U15 level, in a team that included David O’Leary and Ashley Grimes.

Given his links to Dublin, Cork and Donegal, and spells in Tralee and Clonmel too, he was asked if, in his new FAI role, he would describe himself as a president for all the people.

He grinned and replied: “I’m for all the Rebels!”

READ MORE

New president wants to 'spread the gospel of the FAI'

More on this topic

Gerry McAnaney named new FAI PresidentGerry McAnaney named new FAI President

New FAI president to be elected todayNew FAI president to be elected today

Liam Mackey: Teenage dreams so hard to beat Liam Mackey: Teenage dreams so hard to beat

‘Mighty Quinn’ up for another mighty challenge after answering FAI’s call‘Mighty Quinn’ up for another mighty challenge after answering FAI’s call

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Manchester United cruise past Tranmere in FA Cup fourth roundManchester United cruise past Tranmere in FA Cup fourth round

Padráic Joyce's Galway lead from start to finish to edge out MonaghanPadráic Joyce's Galway lead from start to finish to edge out Monaghan

Mayo put on impressive display against DonegalMayo put on impressive display against Donegal

Darren McCurry and returning Mark Bradley inspire Tyrone to victory over MeathDarren McCurry and returning Mark Bradley inspire Tyrone to victory over Meath


Lifestyle

A Courtmacsherry neighbour, Kathy Gannon tells me that when the tide is out, the vast acres of clean, grey mud of the bay reflect the sun in splendour in the clear, sharp air.Damien Enright: ‘How enchanting for humanity that we have birds’

It is hard to believe today but the former island of Ringarogy in West Cork was once home to around 800 people.Islands of Ireland: Ring a Ringarogy

Esther N McCarthy paints a pretty picture with her January picks, along with cool ideas for fridges and lunchboxesWishlist: Fridges and lunchboxes make our list of January picks

Maturity isn’t a good fit for every rapper (see: Kanye’s bedraggled coming-to-Jesus phase). But through 2018 it was working a treat for former bad boy — and Ariana Grande’s ex — Mac Miller. But then his story turned to tragedy as that September, the 26 year-old died of an accidental drug overdose.Review: Mac Miller - Circles

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »