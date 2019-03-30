I’ll spend wisely, vows Ole

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to spend smartly, as the new Manchester United manager looks to shape his side this summer. The 46-year-old was given the Old Trafford reins on a permanent basis on Thursday, after impressing as caretaker boss following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

The ink was barely dry on his three-year deal by the time attention turned to the future, with the United manager underlining the importance of getting the club back where they belong. The Norwegian knows their domestic and European hopes can only be improved with new faces and discussions were held with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward long before his permanent appointment.

United tend to make three or four signings every summer and Solskjaer has vowed to act intelligently in this ever-inflating transfer market.

“United is a club that has money, and that has to be spent in a reasonable way,” said the Red Devils boss.

People who know me, know that I will use that in a good way.

“We have a plan with the club, they have scouted players for longer than I have been here, and we have players that we need to keep. We will not spend money just to spend money.”

Solskjaer hopes to have United’s transfer business wrapped up before their pre-season tour gets under way in Australia in July. That activity is likely to be impacted by outgoings; questions surround the futures of Juan Mata and Ander Herrera, as their contracts edge closer to their expiration this summer.

The latter has been strongly linked with a move to Paris St Germain and Solskjaer clearly wants the Spanish midfielder to stay.

“We want the best players in this club,” he said.

“Let’s hope club and player find an agreement. We will have a strong squad next season. Ander has been very good since I came in.”

Herrera could be involved, as Solskjaer kicks off his permanent reign against Watford in today’s Premier League match. The Norwegian has a number of players to assess before the clash at Old Trafford, where it has been confirmed that the manager will be lining up on May 26.

United are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their treble triumph this summer and Solskjaer has been confirmed as part of the Manchester United Legends squad taking on Bayern Munich Legends.

The striker’s stoppage-time goal sealed victory in the Champions League final at the Nou Camp in 1999.

The legends match will raise funds for the Manchester United Foundation.

“I am delighted to be part of this very special reunion,” he said. “Over the coming weeks, I will be training hard to make sure the boss has me in the starting XI this time around!

“In all seriousness, it will be a great match and a chance to catch up with some old team-mates, whilst raising vital funds for our Foundation.”