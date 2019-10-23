News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'I'll show you who's a cripple': Souness opens up about famous Galatasaray flag planting

By Steve Neville
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 11:18 AM

Graeme Souness has opened up about his famous flag incident in Turkey in 1996.

Souness, who was manager of Galatasaray, led his side to a Turkish Cup victory over Fenerbahce in the stadium of their arch-rivals.

Following the victory, Souness planted a flag with Galatasaray colours in the middle of Fenerbahce's pitch.

Sitting in the Virgin Media Sport studio ahead of Gala's clash with Real Madrid, Souness was asked about the iconic moment.

"Wasn't the cleverest thing I've ever done," Souness joked.

"It was in response to one of the directors going back nine-months had questioned what Galatasaray were doing in signing me.

"He referred to me as a cripple at the time, because of [my] open-heart surgery.

"Nine-months further on, we won the cup in their stadium, [a] big flag is handed over from the supporters.

"My turn to wave it, couple of waves, look to hand it to someone - they've all gone up to the halfway line.

"So I've now got this flag, jogging back up to the halfway line to get the cup"

Souness said he saw the director in the stands and thought: "I'll show you who's a cripple."

The pundit added: "Thought it was a good idea when I got it into the ground".

"[I] turned around and their supporters weren't too happy. They were trying to get onto the pitch."

He added that he thought he would be sacked over the stunt but "it went down really well."

Souness said the year he spent in Turkey was the "most marvellous" year of his football life.

