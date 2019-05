Iker Casillas has suffered a heart attack.

The Porto goalkeeper was rushed to hospital after collapsing in training today.

The 2010 World Cup-winner with Spain is said to be in a stable condition.

Casillas is 37, but recently signed a contract extension with the Portuguese champions and hadn't ruled out adding to his 167 international caps.

He won three Champions Leagues and five La Liga titles at Real Madrid, as well as two European Championships with Spain.