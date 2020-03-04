News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Idah joy but Parrott misses penalty as Spurs dumped out

By Press Association
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 10:50 PM

Tottenham’s season plunged into further despair after they were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties to Norwich.

With their Premier League top-four hopes in trouble and Champions League chances looking grim, Spurs’ last realistic opportunity of silverware is over after they were beaten 3-2 in the shootout in north London.

Tim Krul saved from Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes, with Erik Lamela also missing for Tottenham.

It had ended 1-1 after 120 minutes as Jan Vertonghen’s early header was cancelled out by Josip Drmic, who capitalised on a fatal error by Spurs goalkeeper Michel Vorm, who was playing his first game in 18 months.

The hosts were pressing in extra time, but Jose Mourinho’s men are out and in danger of seeing their season unravel.

For Norwich, who had Adam Idah blast home from the spot, it is a first FA Cup quarter-final since 1992 and they will now face Derby or Manchester United in a welcome distraction from their relegation fight.

