'I’d give Ole another year' - Roy Keane argues with Jamie Carragher over Solskjaer

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has insisted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves time to sort out United’s problems.

It comes after the Red Devils lost 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield today courtesy of goals from Virgil Van Dijk and Mo Salah.

The win brings the home side closer to their 19th league title, 30 points ahead of today's opponents and 16 points ahead of their nearest rivals Manchester City.

However, while analysing the game afterwards on Sky Sports with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, Keane defended United manager Solskjaer, who was put in charge of the club 13 months ago.

The Cork man told Sky Sports: “We question that Ole is not up to it and look at his CV, yet other managers at other clubs are given the benefit of the doubt. Give the man a chance.

"Give him time. Give the man time. I'd give Ole certainly another year." January 19, 2020

“Frank Lampard is at Chelsea and I saw Chelsea last night. He has a decent team and couldn’t get the job done. Frank Lampard has lost eight games yet for some reason he’s doing all right. Maybe it’s because he’s English, I don’t know.

“Look at Frank’s CV. He was at Derby and didn’t get promoted and yet he’s got all the answers at Chelsea. He hasn’t.

“Give Ole time. It’s the same with the previous managers. I would’ve given David Moyes more than eight months. You’re telling me he didn’t deserve more than eight months? I’d certainly give Ole another year – 100%.”