Ibrahimovic hints at potential return to Spain

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 04:07 PM

Former Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at a return to LaLiga.

The 38-year-old spent just one season at the Nou Camp under Pep Guardiola in 2009, scoring 21 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions before signing for AC Milan on loan for the 2010-11 campaign – a move which was later made permanent.

Ibrahimovic appears to have played his last match for LA Galaxy after the 5-3 MLS play-off defeat to arch rivals Los Angeles FC and will be a free agent in December when his contract expires.

There has been speculation surrounding his future but the former Sweden international gave some clarification on his move on social media.

On his Instagram story, Ibrahimovic said: “Hola Espana, guess what? I’m coming back.”

Napoli and Manchester United have been two clubs linked with signing the veteran striker, while Ibrahimovic has also hinted at retirement.

