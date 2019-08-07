News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ibrahim Amadou raring to get started after joining Norwich from Sevilla on loan

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 02:15 PM

Norwich have completed the signing of Ibrahim Amadou from Sevilla on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy next year.

Amadou, 26, becomes the Premier League newcomers’ fifth recruit of the summer after the loans of Patrick Roberts and Ralf Fahrmann and the permanent transfers of Josip Drmic and Sam Byram.

The French midfielder told the club website: “I’m happy to play for Norwich because I know they just got promoted to the Premier League with a lot of points in the Championship.

“It’s a new challenge for me and I would like to discover more about the Premier League.

“When I was young, it was a dream to play in the Premier League but the more I grew up, the more it became an objective.

“I had this opportunity right now and I’ve decided to take it. I will try to do my best in the Premier League.

“I had interest from clubs in other countries, but my priority was to play in the Premier League.”

The former France youth international began his career with Nancy before moving to Lille in 2015.

He joined Sevilla last July and made 29 appearances in all competitions last season.

- Press Association

