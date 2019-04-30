NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ian Wright urges Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take David De Gea out the firing line

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 10:52 AM

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has urged Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to show his ruthless side and drop goalkeeper David De Gea.

The Spaniard has been guilty of three errors in his last four matches which have resulted in goals, including spilling Antonio Rudiger’s shot to allow Marcos Alonso to equalise for Chelsea on Sunday.

De Gea’s contract expires at the end of next season and he is the subject of frequent transfer speculation, something Wright feels the club need to sort out.

Wright, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, believes Solskjaer should consider taking the 28-year-old out of the spotlight.

“If he (Solskjaer) really wants to stamp his mark and let people know he isn’t afraid to make decisions, he should take him out,” Wright said.

“If the manager explains everything and tells him face to face why he’s leaving him out and giving him a break, that’s man-management – and that’s what Solskjaer has to do.

“He needs to go on holiday and sort his contract out. Sometimes you have to take someone out the firing line.

“He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he just needs a break. There’s a lot going on and he’s under a lot of pressure. When you look at how United are playing at the moment, putting him in that situation is putting him under more pressure.

“He’s made three very uncharacteristic mistakes in a short period. To take him out for a very good understudy (Sergio Romero) isn’t a bad thing.”

- Press Association

