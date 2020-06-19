News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ian Wright shares ‘terrifying’ racist abuse he received on social media

Ian Wright shares ‘terrifying’ racist abuse he received on social media
By Press Association
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 03:00 PM

Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright says he is racially abused on social media on a daily basis.

The 56-year-old, who works as a pundit for the BBC, highlighted some of the abuse he had received after posting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He shared a screen grab on Twitter of some of the abuse directed at him, and wrote above it: “These aren’t isolated incidents!!! It’s daily!! This is what I received for posting and talking about #BlackLivesMatter yesterday.

“The abuse started a week earlier, the taunting is terrifying. Coming back and back again.”

In May a teenage boy handed himself in to police after Wright shared racist messages he received online.

Black Lives Matters protests have taken place all over the world since the death in police custody of George Floyd in the United States on May 25.

The message has replaced player names on shirts in the Premier League, with players in Wednesday night’s opening matches taking the knee in support of the movement in the moments after kick-off.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right, and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, take the knee after the kick-off of their Premier League match on Wednesday (Peter Powell/PA)
Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, right, and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, take the knee after the kick-off of their Premier League match on Wednesday (Peter Powell/PA)

On Friday afternoon Wright called on others who had been racially abused on social media to speak up.

“Let’s show these social media companies how bad this has got, it’s ridiculous!!! So easy for them!!” he wrote.

“If you or a black friend has had online racist abuse then please post a tweet with the hashtags #NoConsequences and #BlackLivesMatter”

The BLM movement has also brought the focus on to the lack of individuals from an ethnic minority background in leadership positions in the sport, with Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling questioning why there were so few black managers in the English professional game.

The Professional Footballers’ Association called on the English Football League to update its recruitment code so that its clubs are obliged to interview at least one candidate from an ethnic minority background for every managerial or coaching vacancy.

Since the summer of 2019 it has been mandatory for EFL clubs to do so, but only when running a full recruitment process with a shortlist. The players’ union says that should now cover all appointments.

The Football Association chairman Greg Clarke says the representation of black people in senior positions within football is “pitiful” and has committed to reviewing the composition of the FA Council.

More on this topic

Juneteenth: What is the significance of June 19 in America?Juneteenth: What is the significance of June 19 in America?

Mobo founder: We are experiencing a watershed momentMobo founder: We are experiencing a watershed moment

Bank of England condemns ‘inexcusable’ slave trade links of its former leadersBank of England condemns ‘inexcusable’ slave trade links of its former leaders

RFU to review historical context of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’RFU to review historical context of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Black Lives Matter

More in this Section

Borja Sainz on target as Alaves punish Real SociedadBorja Sainz on target as Alaves punish Real Sociedad

Mikel Arteta admits financial constraints may lead to David Luiz’s Arsenal exitMikel Arteta admits financial constraints may lead to David Luiz’s Arsenal exit

John Joe Sheehan: The Kingdom’s unassuming inspirationJohn Joe Sheehan: The Kingdom’s unassuming inspiration

FAI Cup still in doubt as League of Ireland resumption talks continueFAI Cup still in doubt as League of Ireland resumption talks continue


Lifestyle

Dr Harry Barry’s new book was written before the pandemic, but his advice on dealing with stress is like a manual for coping at this time, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Dr Harry Barry on tackling anxiety in uncertain times

Most fertility treatments were put on ice during the lockdown. Now clinics have reopened, how will the delay affect women's chances of having a baby, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Fertility on hold: Will IVF delays impact women's chances of conceiving?

Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips.Weekend TV Highlights: Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »