'I would’ve lynched him at half-time': Roy Keane lays into De Gea over Everton blunder

By Press Association
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 04:49 PM

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane typically did not hold back after seeing David De Gea’s latest blunder against Everton.

United goalkeeper De Gea had plenty of time to deal with Harry Maguire’s pass back in the opening minutes at Goodison Park, but took far too long and saw his eventual clearance bounce off Dominic Calvert-Lewin and into the empty net.

Asked how he would have reacted in the dressing room at half-time, Sky Sports pundit Keane said: “I’d kill him. He just takes too long. What is he waiting for? If you’re going to make a decision, at least do it quickly.

“These are huge moments for United, in terms of trying to get in the top four. I think there’s almost a bit of arrogance to it – ‘look at me, give me time’. They almost think they’re outfield players.

“I would’ve lynched him at half-time. I’d have no time for that carry on. I know keepers can make mistakes, but there’s no excuse for that.”

De Gea's error was cancelled out by Everton’s Jordan Pickford as goalkeeping mistakes dominated in a disappointing but controversial 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin’s 13th league goal of the season after just three minutes came courtesy of a rebounded De Gea clearance while Bruno Fernandes’ superb start to life at Old Trafford was given a helping hand by the England number one.

Nightmare moment for De Gea in Man Utd draw at Everton

