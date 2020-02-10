News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'I wish he’d gone to Charlton': Troy Parrott staying at Spurs not good for Ireland, says Mick McCarthy

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Monday, February 10, 2020 - 03:04 PM

Mick McCarthy has said that a loan move, rather than a new contract at Spurs, would have been better for Troy Parrott’s chances of making the squad for Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off away to Slovakia next month.

Mick McCarthy speaking at the announcement of Intersport Elverys as the title sponsor of the FAI Summer Soccer Schools. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
“I wish he’d gone to Charlton and played games on loan,” said the manager today. “It’s great for him financially, he’s got a new contract, but it’s not letting him play. I’m not bothered what length of contract he’s got, it’s about playing football, and he was deprived of that because of his age.

“Great for him, delighted, thrilled, but I wish he was playing football somewhere because that would be much better for us. If he’s not playing competitive football he’s got very little chance of being in the squad.”

While McCarthy was at pains to say that he is not excluding anyone at this point, he made it clear that his tried and tested players will get preference for the game in Bratislava.

“There’ll be no big change, that’s for sure,” he said. “And if the lads who’ve been playing are fit they’ll be first in contention. I’m not saying there’s no chance for anybody else but the best performance we’ve had was against Denmark and the players had been tried and tested, been around the squad.

“I know it’s not a game for debutants to come in and be expecting to play. I don’t know too many debutants who’ve come in and played in a play-off game.”

Speaking in Dublin this lunchtime at the announcement of Intersport Elverys as the title sponsor of the FAI Summer Soccer Schools, McCarthy said he has been kept “completely up to date” with developments at the Association.

“I’ve met with Roy (Barrett) and Gary (Owen) and Quinny (Niall Quinn),” he said. “Everything seems a lot more positive going forward so let’s hope that’s the case.”

With the FAI now looking to move out of crisis, McCarthy said he’s fully aware of what it would mean for his team to come through two play-off games and qualify to host fixtures in Dublin at the Euro 2020 finals

“I’ve been aware of it ever since I took the job so it’s not just been thrust upon me now that we’ve got two games and, if we qualify, we’re all going to be a lot better off financially, everyone will feel a lot better, the new people coming into the jobs will feel better, I’ll feel better. That’s been there since Dec 1st, 2018. I’m more than aware of what it stands for.”

