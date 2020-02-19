News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

I will stay with Manchester City next season, says boss Pep Guardiola

I will stay with Manchester City next season, says boss Pep Guardiola
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 10:30 PM

Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will still be at Manchester City next season irrespective of the result of the club’s appeal against a two-year UEFA club competitions ban.

There had been fears boss Guardiola and a number of top players would seek to move elsewhere if City are unsuccessful in challenging their sanction for breaching UEFA’s rules on Financial Fair Play.

But after watching his side ease past struggling West Ham 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, Guardiola categorically restated his commitment to the club.

Guardiola told Sky Sports: “Personally, no matter what happens I will be here next season. If the club don’t sack me I will stay here 100% – more than ever.

Pep Guardiola is staying at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola is staying at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I say now that I will stay until the end of my contract. I will stay and continue to help them maintain this level as soon as possible.

“Why should I leave when I said a month ago that I love this club and I like to be here.

“We spoke with the players and for the next three months here we are going to focus on what we have to do and then we will have to see the sentence.”

Guardiola’s loyalty was echoed by Kevin De Bruyne, who was once again integral in a commanding victory which keeps City clear of closest rivals Leicester in second place.

De Bruyne said the off-field issues would not affect the performances on the pitch as City look to seal a finishing position which would – appeal permitting – ensure a Champions League return.

Personally, no matter what happens I will be here next season.

De Bruyne said: “Obviously we were on holiday when the statement happened and I think we came back and we played football and the situation is what it is.

“We trained like normal and in the end nothing really changes for us – we just play the games that we have.

“I think the team gave their statement, so I don’t know as players what else we can do.

“We can just play football and in the end the situation will show what it can show.”

READ MORE

UEFA allegations against Man City ‘simply not true’, says chief exec Soriano

More on this topic

Manchester City make Hammers pay after turbulent weekManchester City make Hammers pay after turbulent week

No FA probe into claims large number of United fans made homophobic chantsNo FA probe into claims large number of United fans made homophobic chants

Chelsea claim Man Utd fans made homophobic chants at Stamford BridgeChelsea claim Man Utd fans made homophobic chants at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United make Chelsea pay as VAR takes centre stageManchester United make Chelsea pay as VAR takes centre stage

Pep GuardiolaSky SportsPremier LeagueMan CityTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Champions League holders Liverpool suffer first-leg loss at Atletico MadridChampions League holders Liverpool suffer first-leg loss at Atletico Madrid

A rare experience for this Liverpool ties up second leg deliciouslyA rare experience for this Liverpool ties up second leg deliciously

‘Happy’ Kerr reveals talks with FAI's Roy Barrett‘Happy’ Kerr reveals talks with FAI's Roy Barrett

Road Bowling: Nagle edges Murphy in Josie Crean CupRoad Bowling: Nagle edges Murphy in Josie Crean Cup


Lifestyle

Cooking in the MasterChef kitchen is just as scary as you’d imagine, writes Georgia Humphreys.Sweet 16 as Masterchef returns

Martin Hayes doesn’t like to stand still. The fiddle virtuoso from East Clare has made it a hallmark of his career to seek out creative ideas from beyond his musical tradition.Martin Hayes: Breaking new ground

Brian Hassett is from Blackrock in Cork, and has been involved in various aspects of music in multiple guises.A Question of Taste: Brian Hassett, Coughlan's Live

'Comics are not like regular books. They spark the intellect to expand the story and the message.'Drawn to reading: Using comics and illustrated stories to promote literacy in children

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »