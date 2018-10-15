Home»Sport

I will not force Chelsea to sell me – Eden Hazard

Monday, October 15, 2018 - 01:54 PM

Eden Hazard says he will not force Chelsea to sell him.

The 27-year-old, who has spoken of his daily quandary over his future and his dream of joining Real Madrid, has been in sparkling form this season.

Hazard says the Blues refused to sell him after the World Cup.

Eden Hazard could join Thibaut Courtois (right) in moving from Chelsea to Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

But, unlike Belgium team-mate Thibaut Courtois, Hazard will not push for a move.

“Chelsea were clear to me, I could not leave, I accepted it,” Hazard told Telefoot.

“Leaving or staying, I knew I was going to be happy. I do not regret at all.

“I will never clash with a club. If I leave Chelsea, I will leave on good terms.”

Eden Hazard has been in fine form for Chelsea this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Courtois had one year remaining on his Chelsea contract when he forced the Blues’ hand and was allowed to join Real.

Hazard on Friday appeared to rule out a January switch to Real in one of many public pronouncements on the situation in the October international break.

He joined Chelsea from Lille in June 2012 and his current contract, signed in February 2015, runs until June 2020.- Press Association


