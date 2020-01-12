News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

I want to keep scoring, says Aguero after historic hat-trick

I want to keep scoring, says Aguero after historic hat-trick
By Press Association
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 07:53 PM

Sergio Aguero was thrilled to have secured a twin entry into the Premier League history books with his hat-trick against Aston Villa, but remains hungry for even more goals.

The Argentina striker overtook Frenchman Thierry Henry as the Premier League’s leading overseas scorer after taking his tally to 177 goals in 255 matches during Manchester City’s 6-1 mauling of Villa.

Aguero also now boasts the most hat-tricks in the competition’s 18-year history, with his 12th treble seeing him move past Alan Shearer.

The prolific South American hitman, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, told Sky Sports after the match: “I’m so happy for the record.

“But I thank my team-mates because they helped me this year. I’m so happy.”

Aguero came into Sunday’s game at Villa Park sitting sixth in the all-time Premier League scoring charts.

  1. Alan Shearer (260)
  2. Wayne Rooney (208)
  3. Andrew Cole (187)
  4. Sergio Aguero & Frank Lampard (177)

He is now joint fourth after moving above former Arsenal star Henry and joining Frank Lampard on 177 strikes.

Only Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187) now lie above the 31-year-old, who is under contract at City until June 2021 and eager to add to his goal tally.

Aguero added: “I want to keep scoring more goals, but it all depends on my team-mates. If they pass to me, then it’s fine.”

More on this topic

Guardiola hails record-breaking Aguero as ‘one of the best’Guardiola hails record-breaking Aguero as ‘one of the best’

Record-breaking Aguero hits hat-trick as Manchester City demolish sorry VillaRecord-breaking Aguero hits hat-trick as Manchester City demolish sorry Villa

Luis Suarez facing four months out after undergoing knee surgeryLuis Suarez facing four months out after undergoing knee surgery

Watford ease to victory at Bournemouth as revival under Pearson continuesWatford ease to victory at Bournemouth as revival under Pearson continues

Alan ShearerAndrew ColeAston VillaAtletico MadridFrank LampardSergio AgueroSky SportsTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Roscommon blast seven goals past LeitrimRoscommon blast seven goals past Leitrim

Donal Burke's superb clincher sees DCU foil brilliant Cian DarcyDonal Burke's superb clincher sees DCU foil brilliant Cian Darcy

Waterford worry over Austin Gleeson knee injury for Cork gameWaterford worry over Austin Gleeson knee injury for Cork game

Limerick shine in the spotlight against 'difficult to judge' CorkLimerick shine in the spotlight against 'difficult to judge' Cork


Lifestyle

Lee Fields tells Ellie O’Byrne about the music that influenced him, as well as the family tragedy that led to a career change.Veteran soul singer Lee Fields laughs when the Cork connection in his name is mentioned to him

Trish Hennessy owns Halfway up the Stairs, a dedicated children’s bookshop at La Touche Place, Greystones, Co Wicklow.We Sell Books: 'We’ve tried to create a little haven for kids, where they feel welcome’

Esther N McCarthy spies sunshiney lampshades and wistful wallpaper this week.Wish List: Sunshiney lampshades and wistful wallpaper

Des O’Sullivan previews the furniture, paintings and collectibles featuring prominently in a 250-lot auction.London calling for Claddagh ring collection at Sotheby's

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »