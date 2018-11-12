Home»Sport

I understood reasons for Belgrade omission, says Liverpool star Shaqiri

Monday, November 12, 2018 - 10:35 PM

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri admits being left behind for last week’s Champions League defeat to Red Star Belgrade just made him keen to impress on his return to the side.

The Switzerland international, born to Kosovan-Albanian parents, remained on Merseyside because manager Jurgen Klopp wanted to dampen local tensions in Serbia, which does not recognise Kosovo as an independent state.

He came back with a bang against Fulham as the Reds’ creative spark, scoring the second goal which secured a 2-0 victory.

Shaqiri, who angered Serbia fans at the World Cup with the Kosovo flag on his boots and Albanian ‘double-eagle’ celebration against them, said he fully accepted Klopp’s decision but was keen to make an impact when named in the starting line-up again.

“There is a very hot atmosphere there and so it was better to stay at home and just concentrate on football,” he said.

“I was fresh, I stayed here and trained with some other players but it doesn’t change a lot. I wanted to give a good performance and, yeah, it was a good one.

“In the end it is the coach’s decision who is playing and against who. If he decides to play you from the beginning, nice and good, but also if you are on the bench, try to come in and make an impact.

“Only 11 players can play and we have a big squad (so) everybody has to accept the decisions of the coach and until now it’s going very good and we are in a good way.”

Klopp has tweaked his 4-3-3 system in recent weeks to a 4-2-3-1 which accommodates his ‘big three’ of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as well as Shaqiri.

The Swiss is relishing lining up with that trio and is more than comfortable alongside world-class talent as team-mates, particularly after his spell with an all-conquering Bayern Munich side between 2012 and 2015.

However, he was reluctant to compare Salah, Firmino and Mane to his former Bundesliga team-mates.

Shaqiri tussles with Eden Hazard during his time at Bayern Munich (Nick Potts/PA)

“I played in Bayern Munich with Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben so I knew it already! It was nothing new for me,” he added.

“I knew already how good these very talented players (were). We have a very good team, a young team also, so our process is going very well and I’m just proud to be part of this team.

“I try to give good performances and (pay) the coach and the fans back.

“It’s difficult to compare. It’s different types of players because there are different coaches, they play a different type of football.

“But of course the intensity at the highest level, it’s the same at Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

“When you want to be a top team, you have to be on the highest level to make your best performances but to compare both teams is difficult.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

KosovoRed Star BelgradeSerbiaXherdan ShaqiriPremier LeagueLiverpoolsoccer

Related Articles

Liverpool can do little to affect Manchester City’s progress – Virgil Van Dijk

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool must win title to be considered success

Liverpool ‘not for sale’ despite reports in America

Klopp says Liverpool must win title this season to be considered a success

More in this Section

'I’m assuming Conor Murray will play' says New Zealand coach Hansen

Verstappen fires expletives at Ocon as collision hands Brazil win to Hamilton

City move 12 points ahead of United after hard-fought Manchester derby triumph

Ireland head coach Schmidt ‘still bleeding’ from last-gasp 2013 All Blacks loss


Breaking Stories

Four home remedies that can soothe a seasonal sore throat

I’m A Celebrity: As contestants land in Oz – these are the 10 emotional stages of a long haul flight

Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora: All the best looks from the E! People’s Choice Awards

Alcohol Awareness Week: How to talk to your children about alcohol

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »