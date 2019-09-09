News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

I received online threats over England switch – Declan Rice

I received online threats over England switch – Declan Rice
By Press Association
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 05:51 PM

Declan Rice has revealed threats were made against him and his family after switching allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to England.

Having represented Ireland at youth level and won three senior caps, the 20-year-old made waves at the start of the year by announcing his attention to switch to the country of his birth.

Rice won his fourth England cap in Saturday’s s 4-0 defeat of Bulgaria and the change of nationality did not go down well with some, leading to some vitriolic online abuse.

Declan Rice switched allegiance to England at the start of the year (Tim Goode/PA)
Declan Rice switched allegiance to England at the start of the year (Tim Goode/PA)

“Yeah, I’ve had a few bad bits,” he told ITV News when asked about social media attacks.

“I’ve had people saying they’re going to come to my house…yeah online.

“There’s a few bits I could go into, but I don’t need to go into it, threats to my family, threats to me.

“You click on their profile and they’d just be a fake profile, so don’t know whether it’s true or not.

It was tough, there has been some abuse, it was more for my mum and dad really. They were more worried about me than anyone else

“But do you know what? I know, thinking about it now, I was never actually scared about it, because always fans are going to be giving me abuse and whatnot over it. You just kind of look at it and laugh, you think, ‘Yeah, all right, as if you’re going to come and do that type of thing’.

“It was tough, there has been some abuse, it was more for my mum and dad really.

“They were more worried about me than anyone else, I was always quite strong minded.

“My mum obviously with me being her youngest, she was always a bit worried. Other than that, I don’t take any notice of it. I just try to keep focused.”

The control and protection, or rather lack thereof, on social media platforms is a hot topic right now given racist abuse aimed at the likes of Paul Pogba, Tammy Abraham and Kurt Zouma.

Marcus Rashford is one of a number of players who have been racially abused on social media (John Walton/PA).
Marcus Rashford is one of a number of players who have been racially abused on social media (John Walton/PA).

England forward Marcus Rashford, another targeted online, last week said the fight against racism was “going backwards rather than forwards” and called on social media platforms to get a grip on the issue.

Making individuals accountable for their accounts has regularly been mentioned as a potential step forward and Rice cannot believe the number of fake profiles that are allowed to be created.

“It’s outrageous, even with the racism thing,” he said.

“Even if you look at half these people’s profiles, they’re fake profiles. There’s someone behind it, but they’re using a fake profile and they’re still getting caught out.

“We’re in 2019 and it’s happening week in week out, it’s not good enough, we need to stamp our authority better.”

- Press Association

Soccer Podcast: The Noel Mooney Interview — Will the FAI show League of Ireland the love?

More on this topic

Huddersfield job too good an opportunity to turn down – Danny CowleyHuddersfield job too good an opportunity to turn down – Danny Cowley

Danny Cowley takes over at HuddersfieldDanny Cowley takes over at Huddersfield

FA seek to build on high-profile opening weekend in WSLFA seek to build on high-profile opening weekend in WSL

No injury worries for England ahead of Kosovo clashNo injury worries for England ahead of Kosovo clash

Declan RiceEnglandfootballGareth SouthgateITVWest HamTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

High-scoring Galway secure third-ever camogie title with first-half goal blastHigh-scoring Galway secure third-ever camogie title with first-half goal blast

The lowdown on Germany ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier with Northern IrelandThe lowdown on Germany ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier with Northern Ireland

Premier League tests have got John Egan ready for Ireland dutyPremier League tests have got John Egan ready for Ireland duty

Westmeath come from seven points behind to secure intermediate Camogie titleWestmeath come from seven points behind to secure intermediate Camogie title


Lifestyle

US senator Elizabeth Warren is currently in the news as a potential US presidential candidate for the Democratic party. But long before becoming involved in politics, Ms Warren was a Harvard professor and a highly respected expert in law and economics.Making Cents: Try the 50/30/20 rule to change the way you budget

Australian composer and violist Brett Dean plays in Cork and other Irish centres, writes Cathy DesmondAussie composer Brett Dean returns to Ireland with Irish Chamber Orchestra

A Cork-made documentary recalls Éamon de Valera’s eventful trip to the US to drum up support for Irish independence, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.TG4's Cork-made documentary on Éamon de Valera recalls his trip to the US

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Musician, performer and songwriter, Eleanor McEvoy

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »